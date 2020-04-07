More than 150 Anoka County employees are being furloughed indefinitely, at least while their departments are closed and their workloads diminished due to the coronavirus outbreak.

County Administrator Rhonda Sivarajah said the furloughs affect about 8% of staffers who work for the County Library system, Human Services, the Parks Department, license centers and general services. Of the county’s 1,940 employees, 91 are being fully furloughed while another 64 have reduced hours.

Sivarajah said the furloughs align with the county’s mission of serving citizens while being fiscally responsible. She said officials intend that the furloughed employees will return as work ramps back up.

“You can’t justify keeping staff here when there’s not enough work to do,” she said. “When you see people across our entire county being laid off and having to apply for unemployment, again, I think it is happening all around us and county government is not exempt from that.”

Hennepin County isn’t furloughing its workers, but many of the county’s 300 library and service center employees may wind up not working nevertheless. Those staffers were deemed nonessential and offered reassignment, but Hennepin County officials say there may be no spots open for reassignment anyway. Affected employees may use paid leave time and have the option of borrowing leave time.

“No employee has been laid off or separated from employment at this time,” said Michael Rossman, Hennepin County’s chief human resources officer, in a statement last week.

Officials with Ramsey and Carver counties have decided against furloughing employees, at least for now. In the meantime, county officials are asking department heads to evaluate services and find areas where employees can shift to help with workloads. In Ramsey County, managers are thinking about how they might reallocate staffers who are working remotely.

Furloughed Anoka County employees will be able to use up to 160 emergency medical hours. They also can use up their vacation hours, Sivarajah said, before filing if necessary for unemployment.

“I don’t think any of us have the answer as to how long this will go on,” she said.

Of Anoka County’s four workers in administrative support, Sivarajah said, only one is working part-time to help with mail delivery and sorting. Achieve Service Inc., a program for adults with developmental disabilities, had been handling the mail, but that vulnerable population is not permitted to work in county buildings during the pandemic.

Other face-to-face jobs, such as in the training division, were “hit pretty hard,” Sivarajah said. Staffers at the license centers, which are closed to the public, will be brought back to work to process an increasing amount of paperwork left at designated drop-off facilities.

Though the libraries remain closed, some library staffers are still working on-site to help with curbside pickup service at some locations.