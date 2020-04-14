A divided Anoka County Board has decided to shut down this summer Bunker Beach Water Park, a popular destination in Coon Rapids that attracts an average of 118,000 visitors annually.

The urgency of the 4-3 vote during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled board meeting was prompted by concerns from a majority of commissioners who didn’t want to get in too deep with the seasonal hiring and training of 150 staffers.

The majority said it was in the best interest of the public health to close. But dissenting commissioners said it was still too early to consider shutting it down now.

The unknown duration of the pandemic leaves unclear whether Anoka County will move forward with a $6.75 million reconstruction and expansion of the water park while it’s shut down. Work was slated to kick off in September after the pool closed for the season, but now there’s the option of starting construction earlier.

“In the end, I hope we’re all wrong,” said Board Chairman Scott Schulte. “I hope we made the wrong decision, the virus goes away and we’re back healthy a month from now and everybody’s back on the streets and we can start with our reconstruction project a year ahead of time.”

Social distancing would be impossible at the water park, said Commissioner Mike Gamache, who voted to shut down the water park. It draws between 1,300 and 1,600 visitors daily, on average.

“Even though we may see [Gov. Tim Walz’s] stay-at-home order lifted at some point in time, it’s likely that large groups will still have restrictions on them,” Gamache said.

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751