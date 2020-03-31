As you’re probably bored stuck at home

Guarding over your microbiome

To maintain your hygiene

On your self-quarantine

Wash your hands when you write us a poem

Happy National Poetry Month!

To celebrate, the Star Tribune is sponsoring a limerick contest this month.

We’re challenging you to write an original limerick in the familiar five-line format with an AABBA rhyming structure.

We’re looking for something humorous or amusing, something that will give us a laugh in these trying times.

Remember, we’re a family newspaper and your submissions should be original.

E-mail your poems to richard.chin@startribune.com by midnight, April 19. Include the name and city of residence of the author and a way to contact you.

You can enter as often as you like and send as many poems as you want.

We’ll publish the best submissions in the paper on April 30.

The winner will receive a commemorative roll of toilet paper.