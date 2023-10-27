U.S. Rep. Angie Craig is pushing for the United States Postal Service to open a new joint post office to serve Lakeville and Farmington residents and address persistent problems with mail service in the south metro.

Craig wrote to the Postal Service in September, asking for a new site to "address the numerous capacity, storage and delivery issues facing USPS in two of Minnesota's fastest growing cities," according to a news release from Craig's office.

Lakeville's population grew by 3.8% between January 2020 and January 2021 and is expected to reach 85,000 people as expansion continues, the release said.

In an update this week, Craig's office said the Postal Service had rebuffed the congresswoman's request — but said she is "doubling down" on her call for the new post office.

Both Lakeville and Farmington's mayors — Luke Hellier and Joshua Hoyt, respectively — support the idea.