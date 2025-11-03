Andrew Zimmern conquers seafood in his latest cookbook

When talking about his latest cookbook, chef and television personality Andrew Zimmern had an epiphany.
“My first job in food was when I was 14 when my parents said no allowance, so I went and got a job at the local seafood restaurant that my godmother owned,” he said. “I was telling someone that the other day, when I realized, wow, it’s my 50th year in food and cooking essentially uninterrupted.”
Zimmern has come a long way since those days shucking clams and oysters and frying fish at the Quiet Clam in East Hampton, N.Y. As a young chef in his 20s, he worked in kitchens in Hong Kong, Paris, Venice and New York City. “I just cooked a lot of seafood and just naturally drifted towards it,” he said.
That affection for things that go bump in the water has come full circle for the Minnesota-based Zimmern, who recently released “The Blue Food Cookbook: Delicious Seafood Recipes for a Sustainable Future,” a seafood- and fish-centric recipe and companion book he co-authored with chef/ food educator Barton Seaver.
The two will host a book signing Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at Magers & Quinn Booksellers in Minneapolis.
“I was thrilled to collaborate with Barton. He’s a good friend and someone who knows what he’s talking about,” Zimmern said. “Between the two of us, I think we’re able to cover every base and I think we created something pretty fun.”
The 400-page catalog features 145 recipes and acts as a comprehensive guide to sourcing and cooking fish. The duo collaborated with the nonprofit Fed by Blue, a marine and aquatic conservation group, as they aim to cast seafood in a whole new light. (Zimmern also worked with the nonprofit on last year’s Emmy-nominated PBS docuseries “Hope in the Water,” from his Intuitive Content production company.)
Throughout the book, the authors make the argument for eating more fish, which has a lower carbon footprint than land-based animals. Some brands, species and fisheries are more problematic than others, they say, but there have also been great strides.