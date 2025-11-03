Andrew Zimmern conquers seafood in his latest cookbook

Make the poaching liquid by combining the wine, onion, celery, peppercorns, parsley, dill, tarragon and salt to taste in a fish poacher or deep rectangular pan large enough to hold the salmon. Add 3 to 4 inches of water and bring to a boil. Place the salmon fillet on an oiled piece of butcher paper with edges that stick out over the sides of the pan, or on a large piece of cheesecloth. (This is to remove the fillet without it breaking if you don’t have a specialized salmon poacher pan.) Lower the salmon fillet into the liquid and bring the bouillon back to a simmer. Lower the heat to maintain the barest simmer possible, cover, and cook gently until the salmon is just cooked through, 12 to 16 minutes, depending on the thickness. Turn off the heat and let the fish rest in the liquid for 2 to 3 minutes.