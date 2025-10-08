5 simple soup recipes to work into your cooler-weather rotation

A friend once said there’s no such thing as soup season — it should be enjoyed year-round. As someone who just happily ordered a cup of chicken wild rice soup on a 90-degree day, I agree.
But when the air finally does turn crisp, it reignites the desire to cook all cozy. Dutch ovens and stockpots stay front and center, and we start rotating in all the recipes that have been on summer hiatus.
Soup is a cool-weather mainstay in many kitchens. A big batch means not only dinner that night, but also several lunches throughout the week. It’s a forgiving dish that encourages flavor exploration — and a stellar choice when odds and ends are lurking in the refrigerator.
These five recipes from recent cookbooks run the gamut from spicy chorizo and velvety barley and lentils to a 30-minute turkey soup for a busy weeknight. There is one common ingredient, though: They are all best when enjoyed with a big piece of crusty bread.
Chicken, Chorizo and Butter Bean Soup
Serves 4.
From “The Farm Kitchen” by Abby Allen, who writes: “I almost wonder if I can get away with calling this recipe a soup. It’s somewhere between a soup and a stew — somewhere very delicious.” The best time to make this recipe is after roasting a chicken; the last scraps of meat can be shredded from the bone and used in place of the chicken thighs. The carcass can then be popped into a pot and left to bubble away. (Kyle Books, 2025)
- 3 to 4 skin-on chicken thighs
- Drizzle of canola oil
- 6 ½ oz. cooking chorizo, sliced or cubed
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 2 sprigs of rosemary, leaves picked and chopped
- 2 sprigs of thyme, leaves picked and chopped
- 3 bay leaves
- 1 tsp. smoked paprika
- 4 ¼ c. chicken stock, warmed
- 1 tbsp. flour
- 1 to 2 tbsp. butter, softened
- 7 oz. canned butter beans, drained
- Scant ½ c. heavy cream
- Flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.