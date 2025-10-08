5 simple soup recipes to work into your cooler-weather rotation

I grow red peppers. And onions. And potatoes. And garlic. And carrots. And tomatoes. And we tap our maples for maple syrup. All of them are easy enough to get from a grocer, but growing even one of these elements will bring a depth of flavor and sweetness that you just can’t get elsewhere. The next best thing is to gather the ingredients at a farmers market, when everything is at the peak of ripeness, and make batches of this soup and freeze for cozy winter meals — served with a slab of crusty bread. From “My Harvest Kitchen,” by Gesine Bullock-Prado (Countryman Press, 2025).