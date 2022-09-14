Andrew Bechtold hit two-run homers in the fourth and fifth innings and Matt Wallner had two-run double in the second inning as St. Paul Saints won 8-1 victory over the Louisville Bats on Tuesday night at CHS Field.
Cole Sturgeon's sacrifice fly in the first gave the Saints a 1-0 lead.
They got another run on Braden Bishop's sacrifice fly in the fifth.
Saints starter Ariel Juardo held the Bats to one hit in five innings. He struck out four, walked one.
Reliever Ronny Henriquez was nearly as effective, giving up only two hits, including Michael Papierski's homer in the eighth, in four innings.
