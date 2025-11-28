Anderson: Whitetail hunters pinched for baiting deer can lose money, licenses and guns

If you’re a farmer, cutting corn is a prelude to taking the crop to market and selling it for cash.
But if you’re a hunter and you cut corn in a way that helps you kill a deer, or might help you kill a deer, the practice doesn’t pay.
It costs.
A lot.
Welcome to modern deer baiting, an illegal practice as old as the hills — and just as dirty.
Reports filed by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers (COs) during this fall’s firearms deer season underscore the frequency with which hunters — better known in this case as poachers — attempt to illegally attract deer to within shooting range using bait.
- CO Nicholas Prachar of Baudette cited hunters for taking deer with the aid of bait, no license in possession, shooting from a motor vehicle and illegal shining.
- CO Jordan Anderson of Osage issued citations for hunting over bait and multiple instances of transporting loaded or uncased firearms.
- CO Landyn Saewert of Wadena cited hunters for hunting over bait and other violations related to hunting big game.
- CO Brent Grewe of Minnetonka issued citations for driving an ATV on a closed forest road, hunting over bait and allowing illegal hunting activity.
In the old days, which weren’t that long ago, unskilled whitetail hunters attempted to attract deer to within shooting range by dumping apples, pumpkins, corn or other munchables near their stands.
But with the advent by many hunters in recent decades of the legal practice of planting food plots, some poachers have changed tactics. Now, under the pretense of helping deer survive winter by planting a corn food plot, for example, some of these hunters mow, or “brush hog,” one or more shooting lanes through the crop.