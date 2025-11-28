Anderson: Whitetail hunters pinched for baiting deer can lose money, licenses and guns

“There was a lot of misinformation on social media about this,” said DNR Assistant Enforcement Division Director Robert Gorecki. “Mowing through corn, for example, is not considered a ‘normal or accepted’ agricultural practice. If it were, that would be OK. And of course it’s OK to plant corn or another crop and leave it for food for wildlife. But it can’t be cut in ways that distribute the crop, and is also hunted over, unless it’s all gone for 10 days before hunting, or unless it’s part of a ‘normal and accepted’ farming practice.”