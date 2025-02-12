Anderson: For RV owners (and wannabe owners) home on wheels often follows a winding road

The camper’s seller couldn’t believe his luck when I knocked on his door. Wearing too-tight coveralls and between puffs on filterless Camels, he put a yardstick to his timeworn RV, measuring it against my truck. “It’ll fit!” he declared. When I asked if he’d take a check he said, “Why not?” For tie-downs we tossed cargo straps over the camper’s top and anchored them to the truck’s chassis, good enough for now.