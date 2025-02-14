Anderson: Casting an eye south, to Belize, in winter

I had come to Belize to try again to catch a permit on a fly. This isn’t a Holy Grail type of quest, but it has stuck in my craw a long time. The closest I came to boating one of these flat, silvery saltwater fish with its deeply forked tail occurred some years ago while fishing off the Marquesas Islands 20 miles west of Key West. Bud Grant and I, along with a friend of ours, Tony Andersen, were staying for three days on a mother ship in the Marqueses that towed three flats skiffs for fishing. Bud was with me in one of the skiffs on our last day when I missed casts at two permit, one maybe 10 pounds, the other half again as big. One of the fish spooked when I laid my fly line over its back and the other spat out my fly after initially inhaling it.