Analysis: Minnesota United still left looking for more controlled movement on offense

It was notable that the three chances came from each of the three ways that the Loons have been able to create offense this season. Yeboah’s chance was straight from a long ball over the top from Duggan. Duggan’s came after a recycled set piece. And Hlongwane won the second ball after a long ball out of the defense was headed away, passed to Robin Lod, then got a return pass that slipped him in for a shot — a textbook example of how the Loons want to go long, win a second ball and create a chance.