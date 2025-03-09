Minnesota United scores on the road again, making a single goal matter against San Jose

He didn’t get credit for an assist in the boxscore, but it was Tani Oluwaseyi whose work set up the first Loons goal. When Earthquakes defender Bruno Wilson miscued on a clearance attempt after Minnesota had served a long ball into the penalty area, Oluwaseyi got under the ball, fought off Wilson and won the header back to Boxall. Boxall got the assist after feeding Yeboah, who rolled his shot inside the far post, but it was Oluwaseyi who made the chance happen.