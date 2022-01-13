Jason Mihalakis, coach of the streaking Hopkins baseball team, talks superstitions and high expectations on the eve of the playoffs with Star Tribune prep sports reporter David La Vaque.
Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Hopkins baseball coach Jason Mihalakis talks section playoffs
Hopkins is the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A, Section 6 playoffs and opens play against Minneapolis Washburn on Friday. Coach Jason Mihalakis joins the Talking Preps podcast.
Sports
French Open updates | Alcaraz center-court nightcap on Day 6
The Latest on the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):
Sports
Hjerpe, Oregon St. beat Cal 3-1 in Pac-12 Tournament
Cooper Hjerpe scattered five hits with five strikeouts and allowed just one run over five innings and No. 2 seed Oregon State beat California 3-1 on Thursday night at the Pac-12 Tournament.
Sports
LEADING OFF: Verlander aims for 7th win in row, Acuña ailing
A look at what's happening around the majors today:
Business
Indy 500 drivers find crypto craze fuels needed sponsorship
Should he win one of auto racing's crown jewel races, Conor Daly would gladly take the seven-figure payout awarded to the Indianapolis 500 champion and deposit traditional American cash straight in his bank.