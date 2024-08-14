Proposal to allow local police to make arrests near Arizona border with Mexico will appear on ballot

The questioning requirement was ultimately upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court despite the racial profiling concerns of critics, but courts barred enforcement of other sections of the law. Earlier this week, the Arizona Secretary of State's Office said supporters of a proposal that would enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution had gathered enough signatures to put the measure on the November ballot. If approved, it would allow abortions until a fetus could survive outside the womb, typically around 24 weeks, with exceptions to save the mother's life or to protect her physical or mental health. Abortion is currently legal for the first 15 weeks of pregnancy in Arizona.