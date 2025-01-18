High Schools

An awesome alley-oop to a terrific toe drag goal: The top plays of the week from Minnesota high school sports

Exclusive video highlights: Watch some of the most spectacular moments from NSPN.tv’s basketball, hockey and wrestling coverage for the week of Jan. 13.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 18, 2025 at 9:23PM
The Star Tribune is partnering with Neighborhood Sports Network TV to provide you exclusive video highlights from high school sports in the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota.

This week’s highlights include an awesome alley-oop and a terrific toe-drag goal. Tap the name of a player and team to visit their pages on the Star Tribune’s High School Hubs. Full replays for select games are available to watch.

Boys basketball

Girls basketball

Boys hockey

Girls hockey

Boys wrestling

Star Tribune’s High School Hubs

Looking for scores and stats from these games and others? Find them on the Star Tribune’s Minnesota High School Sports Hubs — the premier online source for high school sports results, schedules, rankings, recruiting news, livestreams and more.

Select one of the links to visit a specific Hub.

