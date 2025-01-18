An awesome alley-oop to a terrific toe drag goal: The top plays of the week from Minnesota high school sports
Exclusive video highlights: Watch some of the most spectacular moments from NSPN.tv’s basketball, hockey and wrestling coverage for the week of Jan. 13.
The Star Tribune is partnering with Neighborhood Sports Network TV to provide you exclusive video highlights from high school sports in the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota.
This week’s highlights include an awesome alley-oop and a terrific toe-drag goal. Tap the name of a player and team to visit their pages on the Star Tribune’s High School Hubs. Full replays for select games are available to watch.
Boys basketball
- Jalen Wilson and Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. St. Louis Park
- Marquivion Beasley and Woodbury vs. Tartan a Minnesota Star Tribune Game of the Week (click to view a full replay)
- Ashton Olson and Albany vs. St. Cloud Cathedral
- Chaska vs. New Prague
- Nolen Anderson and Wayzata vs. Edina
- Park of Cottage Grove vs. Woodbury
Girls basketball
Boys hockey
- Max Bennett and Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Woodbury
- Simley vs. Hill-Murray
Girls hockey
- Taylor Olson and Blaine vs. Rogers
Boys wrestling
