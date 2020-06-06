U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s chances of joining Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s ticket seem to be fading.

Just weeks ago, Klobuchar was widely viewed as among the top three or four prospects for the former vice president as he rounds out the Democratic ticket. Now the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, a leading political handicapper, says Klobuchar has fallen out of the Top 10.

The death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis police custody ignited nationwide protests, pushing issues of race and police violence to the forefront of national politics. And it all started in Klobuchar’s backyard.

Klobuchar is a former Hennepin County prosecutor whose time in office was marked by a grand jury system that saw multiple police officers avoid charges in cases of alleged brutality. That system has since been replaced. But as she ran for president this year, Klobuchar faced criticism for weak ties to communities of color. She also became a target of Black Lives Matter protesters.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, a key Biden backer and the highest-ranking black member of Congress, told the Associated Press last week that the Floyd conflagration “is very tough timing” for Klobuchar’s VP chances.

Clyburn and others have strongly encouraged Biden to choose a black woman as his running mate.