An Amtrak train was held over in Red Wing due to police activity.
The train left Seattle on Monday, according to an Amtrak tweet at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Red Wing police and fire responded to the situation, according to a news release.
The train later left Red Wing, but is running more than 12 hours behind, according to Amtrak.
No other details were available Wednesday evening.
