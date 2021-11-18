An Amtrak train detained in Red Wing, Minn. overnight after a suspicious package was found onboard left the station early Thursday.

The eastbound Empire Builder heading from Seattle to Chicago resumed its trip just after 5 a.m. Thursday, nearly 13 hours behind schedule.

Amtrak officials called Red Wing police just after 2 p.m. Wednesday to report two abnormal packages that were found on the train. Red Wing police and the fire department responded to the scene, the City said in a news release.

A bomb squad later arrived, as did the Hazardous Materials Regional Response Team.

Passengers on Train 8 were safely moved to a safe location and a single package was removed from the train, the release said.

No one was injured during the incident. Authorities released the train back to Amtrak about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, but the train remained in Red Wing until Thursday morning.

The Empire Builder runs from Chicago to Seattle and includes stops in the Minnesota cities of Winona, Red Wing, St. Paul, St. Cloud, Staples and Detroit Lakes.

Calls and emails to Amtrak were not immediately returned.