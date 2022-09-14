Some passenger trains have already been suspended and others could come to a halt in Minnesota as two of the nation's largest freight rail unions threaten to strike as early as Saturday over working conditions and strict attendance policies.

Amtrak on Tuesday suspended its Empire Builder service running between Chicago and the Pacific Northwest via the Twin Cities in anticipation of the possible work stoppage, while Metro Transit said it might be forced to use buses starting Friday in place of its Northstar commuter train between Minneapolis and Big Lake.

The passenger rail suspensions come amid rapidly escalating concerns that the stalemate between freight rail companies and two of the largest rail worker unions could upend the nation's transportation network with far reaching effects into the economy, the supply chain, and the delivery of everything from produce to raw materials, new cars, and critical goods.

A statement from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said the strike could cost $2 billion a day while disrupting 12.2 million Amtrak riders in 46 states.

One of those riders, Dan Daley of St. Louis Park, said he cancelled his plan to take an overnight train to Minot on Friday for a football game at his alma mater, Minot State University, after hearing that the train service might be suspended. It's a trip he's taken often, and one he planned to take for free this weekend thanks to benefits accrued on his Amtrak credit card. "If you play your cards right, you can sleep on the train," said Daley, who said the price of gas has made train travel even more attractive for him.

He said he was able to reschedule his football game train trip to early November at no cost.

The labor negotiations don't involve Amtrak directly, but since the service uses the same freight rails that could be shut down by the strike, the national passenger train agency has begun taking steps this week to curtail service. Amtrak owns its own rails in the Northeast, and service there is expected to continue.

Amtrak has attempted to notify passengers of any cancellations at least 24 hours in advance, according to a statement on Amtrak's website. Amtrak is offering full refunds for the cancelled trips.

In the Twin Cities, the Northstar train has run four times daily on weekdays since a drop in ridership due to the COVID pandemic. It carried 35,441 passengers during the second quarter – April, May and June – of this year, a 112 percent increase over the same period last year.