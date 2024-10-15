News & Politics

Amish buggy driver hit by van, is seriously injured in northwestern Minnesota

The minivan struck an Amish buggy from behind on a road south of New York Mills in Otter Tail County. The woman driving the buggy has severe injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 15, 2024 at 3:46PM
Signs such as this one alert motorists to slow-moving Amish buggies. (File photo )

A woman driving an Amish buggy was struck from behind by a minivan driver in western Minnesota and severely injured.

The collision occurred about 5:50 p.m. Monday south of New York Mills on southbound County Hwy. 67 near 370th Street, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said.

Mabel Stauffer, 40, of New York Mills “suffered severe injuries” after the buggy was hit by a minivan driven by Allyn Jokela, 85, of New York Mills, a Sheriff’s Office statement read.

Stauffer was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Perham. Officials have yet to release further information about her condition. Jokela was treated at the scene and did not require further medical attention.

Sheriff’s Lt. Greg Seim said Tuesday that the buggy’s horse “was able to run away from the scene,” but he had no further information about its condition.

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

