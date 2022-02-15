Amir Locke, the young man who was fatally shot by police during a raid in a downtown Minneapolis apartment early this month, will be eulogized on Thursday in a North Side church.

The funeral is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Temple, with a public viewing planned for 10 a.m.

The arrangements were announced by the Locke family's attorney, Ben Crump, and the Rev. Al Sharpton, who will officiate the service and deliver the eulogy.

Crump, who has represented numerous Black families who have lost loved ones to police gunfire, said he was deliver a "Call to Justice" during the service at the house of worship at 1201 West Broadway.

Sharpton eulogized George Floyd in Minneapolis soon after he died while in police custody in May 2020 at 38th and Chicago. Crump represented the Floyd family and won a $27 million wrongful-death settlement with the city.

Locke was shot while a Minneapolis SWAT team executed a "no-knock" search warrant on Feb. 2 at the Bolero Flats Apartment Homes at 1117 S. Marquette Av., in connection with a St. Paul homicide case.

One of the officers shot Locke in an early morning raid as he emerged from under a blanket while on a couch holding a gun. Police were not searching for Locke and he was not named in the warrants.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting to determine whether to charge officer Mark Hanneman with a crime. The case is under review by the state Attorney General's Office, which led the prosecution of Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing Floyd.