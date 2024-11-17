Amid high winds and cold temperatures, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office rescued hunters in two separate incidents on the water Saturday.
Amid strong winds, Kandiyohi Sheriff’s Office rescues hunters in two boating incidents
In both incidents, hunters were stranded amid high winds. The Kandiyohi Sheriff’s Office is urging caution on the water when wind speeds are high and unpredictable.
Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office responded to a report of two duck hunters, ages 33 and 13, with early signs of hypothermia stranded on the Middle Fork Crow River in New London Township, according to a news release. Wind was gusting at about 30 mph and their boat had filled with water. The two left their boat and swam to an island to call for help.
The two were located and brought back to the boat access, where they were medically cleared, the release said. Their boat was towed to shore.
Around 1:10 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a hunter stranded on a Big Kandiyohi Lake island. The 32-year-old man’s boat had sunk after it filled with water during 30 mph wind gusts. The man was rescued and returned to the boat access.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by several agencies in the water rescues. The office urges hunters to be cautious on the water when wind speeds are high and unpredictable.
