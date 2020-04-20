JBS USA said Monday it is indefinitely idling its sprawling Worthington pork plant as an outbreak of COVID-19 has spread among its workers.

The Minnesota Department of Health recently found that 26 workers at the plant had been infected with COVID-19 and that five more relatives of employees had tested positive.

The Worthington pork facility will wind down operations over the next two days with a diminished staff to ensure existing product in the facility can be used to support the food supply, the company said in a press statement.

“We don’t make this decision lightly,” said Bob Krebs, President of JBS USA Pork. “We recognize JBS Worthington is critical to local hog producers, the U.S. food supply and the many businesses that support the facility each and every day.”

The plant processes 20,000 pigs a day, and is a critical buyer for Minnesota hog farmers. With over 2,000 employees, the JBS plant is a bulwark of the regional economy and the state’s largest slaughterhouse and meat processing plant.

JBS said it will continue to pay its workers during the plant closure.

“As we all learn more about coronavirus, it is clear that the disease is far more widespread across the U.S. and in our county than official estimates indicate based on limited testing,” Krebs said.