Americans restore the lead in fog-delayed Presidents Cup

Pendrith looked to give the Internationals their first lead with an approach into 4 feet on the next hole. But he missed the birdie putt, and Scheffler took over from there. The world's No. 1 player made an 8-foot birdie putt on the 16th for a 1-up lead, and Scheffler closed out the match with a 15-foot birdie putt from just short of the green.