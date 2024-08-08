Guardians lead Twins by 3½ games. The division rivals play four this weekend.

CHICAGO – Last September, the Twins won two of three games against the Cleveland Guardians to take a six-game lead in the division standings, essentially cementing their spot in the postseason.
A four-game series at Target Field this weekend doesn’t carry the same ramifications with nearly 50 games remaining in the season, but the Twins’ homestand against Cleveland and Kansas City could reshape the American League Central.
“No one is going to deny it’s an important week for the standings,” Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers said. “I also don’t think anyone is going to put more than they need to on themselves to play better. We’ve been good about maintaining a pretty level head whoever we’re facing. We’ll go out there and if we handle our business, we’ll beat whoever.”
The Twins, who are 3½ games back from the first-place Guardians, are winless in five games against Cleveland this season. The last time the teams played, in May, the Twins dropped a one-run game after giving up a run in the eighth inning and dropped another game on a walk-off homer.
“I just like playing against them in general,” said Royce Lewis, who has five homers and 17 RBI in 13 career games against Cleveland. “It’s always a little bit more sweet to win any time you are playing a division foe, especially the Guardians. They are a great team. It’s going to be a dog fight and it’s going to be fun.”
Neither the Twins nor the Guardians are entering their upcoming series at their best. The Twins lost their last two road games against the Cubs, outscored 15-5; Carlos Correa is unlikely to rejoin the club this weekend, battling plantar fasciitis in his right foot; and Byron Buxton missed the last three games with lower back tightness.