Unborn babies in the womb have a heartbeat as early as six weeks. By 10 weeks, they have arms and legs, fingers and toes. And by 15 weeks, their brain structures are mature enough to process pain.

Science makes it clear that human life exists in the womb. Sadly, our nation's laws do not reflect these facts.

The Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision stated that babies were considered viable, or able to live after birth, by 28 weeks. For 50 years, this decision has been used by judges and activists to justify a national status quo of abortion on demand up to birth.

However, since Roe was handed down, medical advances have moved the point of viability earlier and earlier. In fact, just last month, a little boy born at 21 weeks was confirmed to be the world's most premature surviving baby, proving that even the smallest babies can have remarkable strength and will to live.

This raises the question: Why are we using scientifically inaccurate information as the legal basis for this cruel and inhumane procedure?

It should be noted that the U.S. is one of only a handful of nations — including China and North Korea — that allow abortion on demand more than halfway through pregnancy, when unborn babies clearly feel pain. It is far past time for all of us to hold this nation to a higher standard and recognize the humanity of the unborn.

Sadly, instead of standing side-by-side with their fellow Americans to correct this colossal wrong that has robbed an estimated 62 million unborn babies of the right to life, the Biden administration and extreme congressional Democrats are more radical in promoting abortion violence than ever before.

Earlier this year, Democrats in the House passed the barbaric and deceitfully named "Women's Health Protection Act," which would go beyond codifying the antiquated decision made in Roe, by ensuring that abortion is legal for any reason, up until birth, and must be paid for by taxpayers. The bill would even eliminate state pro-life laws that have already taken effect.

Even more recently, House Democrats abandoned decades of bipartisan consensus by excluding the Hyde amendment from the budget and their Build Back Broke legislation.

For over 40 years, the Hyde amendment has ensured that Americans are not forced to pay for abortion violence with their taxpayer dollars and has saved nearly 2.5 million lives. Once a supporter of the Hyde amendment, President Joe Biden's capitulation on this longstanding bipartisan agreement demonstrates his party's shift to extremism.

While Democrat leadership may have changed their minds about the Hyde amendment, the American people have not. In fact, the majority of Americans agree that taxpayer dollars should not be used to fund abortion.

Pro-life Americans like both of us — a current and former member of Congress — believe that all life has value and must be protected. One of us is a grandmother of 12, the other is the father of five and a foster parent. As we celebrate the Christmas season, we can't bear to think how different the world would be if we weren't given the chance to place a gift under the tree for just one of these precious children, each one of them being a gift from God.

Our support for the unborn, women and families is unwavering. In this season where we celebrate the new life of our Lord, it is distressing to see our president and Democratic colleagues embrace policies that would facilitate more senseless deaths. But we are also encouraged to see a potential victory on the horizon.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a case that will determine the legality of a Mississippi law which prohibits abortion after 15 weeks, when babies can feel pain. This monumental case could finally give our nation the chance to confront the inaccurate and immoral legal framework of Roe v. Wade.

In this moment, we have much reason to hope. Many experts are already predicting the court will deem Mississippi's pro-life law constitutional, which could make states free to enact pro-life laws that match the values of their citizens, and millions more innocent children and their mothers will be protected from the horrors of abortion.

It is time for America's laws to reflect what we know to be true about the humanity of the unborn. Therefore, we will not stop praying that the Supreme Court ensures our laws protect the most vulnerable among us and we will not stop fighting to defend the sanctity of life in the halls of Congress.

Pete Stauber represents Minnesota's Eighth Congressional District in the U.S. House. Marilyn Musgrave is a former member of Congress who represented Colorado's Fourth District and is vice president for government affairs of the Susan B. Anthony List.