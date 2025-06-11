Minnesota breweries embrace ‘crushable’ American-style lagers. Here are 6 of our favorites.

In the early, heady days of craft beer, back when it was still called “microbrew,” beer wasn’t just beer. It was a movement, a rebellion. Both brewers and drinkers were standing up against an industry dominated by a handful of mega-breweries all essentially making the same beverage.
American-style lager beer was derided as boring, bland, watered down and flavorless. Adherents to the cause wanted bold flavors and variety. Brewers sought to make styles of beers that existed in the rest of the world, but were mostly unavailable in the United States.
Although these lagers were the focus of attacks, the issue wasn’t necessarily the beer itself. If you talked to enough brewers, you knew that they were beers the brewers wanted to drink. The real problem was that they were all you could get. A series of mergers, buyouts and closures during the 1970s and ’80s, coupled with changing consumer tastes after World War II, had created a beer monoculture. Even the few imports available were mostly pale lagers. Small brewers set out to change that.
A couple of decades later, as the movement matured and microbrew became craft, changes began to emerge. At the Craft Brewers Conference in Chicago in 2010, a prominent speaker announced that if brewers wanted craft beer to grow and last, they should start making light, pale lagers. The suggestion was met with solid rejection.
Fast forward a few more years, and you see an industry in decline as drinkers move from beer to other options. And consumer tastes have continued to evolve; high-proof flavor bombs have largely ceded ground to light crushers.
So craft brewers are now embracing the beers they once condemned. Premium American-style lagers have become a standard offering for many, including Minnesota breweries. And they are still the beers that brewers want to drink.
And why not? They are a major part of the greater beer universe. If you get past the craft beer snobbishness, they are really good. Crisp, refreshing, low-alcohol and so easy to drink, they are perfect beers for a steamy summer day.
American lagers all adhere to a fairly narrow flavor profile. When describing them, it’s a matter of degrees of difference. One might be sweeter than another, or more bitter with more or less hop flavor. Despite the similarity, each brewery does put its own particular touch on its beer.