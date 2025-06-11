Minnesota breweries embrace ‘crushable’ American-style lagers. Here are 6 of our favorites.

Although these lagers were the focus of attacks, the issue wasn’t necessarily the beer itself. If you talked to enough brewers, you knew that they were beers the brewers wanted to drink. The real problem was that they were all you could get. A series of mergers, buyouts and closures during the 1970s and ’80s, coupled with changing consumer tastes after World War II, had created a beer monoculture. Even the few imports available were mostly pale lagers. Small brewers set out to change that.