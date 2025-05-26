America mints its last penny: What’s the new going rate for our thoughts?

Grandpa Brooks counted his pennies.
He owned a little pharmacy in Chicago and he liked to sift through the till, hunting for interesting coins. Wheat pennies. Indian head pennies. Buffalo nickels. The steel pennies they minted during World War II when America needed its copper for ammunition.
His coin collection — a gym bag full of wheat pennies and whatnot — passed to my dad. When Dad brought the collection home, we pawed through the hoard like it was pirate treasure, running our fingers through the old coins, imagining all the other hands they’d passed through, all the penny candy they’d bought.
Some old pennies are worth a fortune. These were not. Eventually, we poured them back in the bag and tucked it onto a back shelf in the closet. What else are you going to do with a gym bag full of pennies? Wheat pennies: Too cool to spend, too heavy to lug around.
For more than two centuries, pennies have filled America’s conversation and couch cushions.
We pinched pennies. We wore penny loafers. We turned up like a bad penny. We talked about pennies more than we spent them. Tourists will blow 50 cents to flatten a penny into a souvenir. That penny will never be good for anything else after that, but pennies are more keepsake than currency these days.
Now, America is about to mint its last penny.
What’s the new going rate for our thoughts?