An Amber Alert was canceled early Friday, after a 2-year-old whom authorities believed was likely abducted was "located and is safe," and a suspect was in custody.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had issued an Amber Alert on Thursday afternoon for Robert Ramirez. The Pope County Sheriff's Office was told about the missing child early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the BCA.

There was no known abductor or vehicle information. His last known location was Westport, Minn., near Alexandria and Sauk Centre.

More details were to be released Friday by the Pope County Sheriff's Office, the BCA said.