Authorities issued an Amber Alert Sunday night after a vehicle was stolen in Minneapolis with a toddler inside.
Minneapolis police are looking for a beige 2003 Honda Pilot with Minnesota license plates FWH585. The vehicle was stolen from the Rusty Taco on Hennepin Avenue around 8:40 p.m.
A similar incident happened earlier this month. An Amber Alert was issued Feb. 6 for a child who was in the backseat of a vehicle that was stolen from a northeast Minneapolis home.
The 1-year-old was found, unharmed, about two hours after the vehicle was taken after a Brooklyn Center resident recognized the vehicle from the alert.
Mara Klecker
