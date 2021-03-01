Authorities issued an Amber Alert Sunday night after a vehicle was stolen in Minneapolis with a toddler inside.

Minneapolis police are looking for a beige 2003 Honda Pilot with Minnesota license plates FWH585. The vehicle was stolen from the Rusty Taco on Hennepin Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

A similar incident happened earlier this month. An Amber Alert was issued Feb. 6 for a child who was in the backseat of a vehicle that was stolen from a northeast Minneapolis home.

The 1-year-old was found, unharmed, about two hours after the vehicle was taken after a Brooklyn Center resident recognized the vehicle from the alert.

