Authorities canceled an Amber Alert Sunday night after a toddler in a vehicle stolen in Minneapolis was found safe.

Minneapolis police were looking for a beige 2003 Honda Pilot with Minnesota license plates FWH585. The vehicle, which had 2-year-old Raylene Childs inside, was stolen from the Rusty Taco on Hennepin Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

Minneapolis police tweeted around 10:40 p.m. that she was found safe.

A similar incident happened earlier this month. An Amber Alert was issued Feb. 6 for a child who was in the back seat of a vehicle that was stolen from a northeast Minneapolis home. The 1-year-old was found, unharmed, after a Brooklyn Center resident recognized the vehicle from the alert.

