Amazon workers rallied outside their workplace in Shakopee on Friday, calling for higher wages and days off for holidays like Eid.

A few dozen employees, joined by U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., gathered outside the warehouse to demand a $3-per-hour raise for all shifts and better working conditions.

"It is time for corporations like Amazon to recognize that they are not able to make a company work if it's not for the worker," Omar said. "They continue to put profits over people."

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said employees have a "variety of leave choices" available for religious holidays and they are continuously evaluating those options. Managers also work with employees on a case-by-case basis.

"Our employees are the heart of Amazon and we provide several ways for employees to raise concerns or provide feedback directly to us if they see room for improvement," said Paul Flaningan, Amazon spokesperson. "We're proud to offer competitive compensation, top tier benefits, including leaves of absence, and the opportunity for all to grow within the company."