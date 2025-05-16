Amazon to build new distribution center south of Rochester

Amazon has completed the purchase of a 23-acre site just south of Rochester where the online retailer plans to build a “last-mile” distribution facility.
The company paid $2.5 million for the land, in Stewartville’s Schumann Business Park, according to a filing this month with the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
Plans call for Amazon to build a nearly 84,000-square-foot facility on the site, which was annexed by the city earlier this year. The Stewartville City Council approved a development plan for the site in February.
The move appears to align with the Seattle-based company’s recently announced plans to expand its delivery network with a $4 billion investment in rural America. Amazon expects the expansion to create more than 100,000 new jobs nationwide.
Amazon did not immediately respond to questions about how much it plans to invest in the Stewartville facility, code-named “Project Tiger,” or how many jobs it expects to add in the area.
With close proximity to Interstate 90 and Rochester International Airport, the Schumann Business Park has brought a wave of new investment to Stewartville, a city of nearly 7,000 just 10 minutes south of Rochester.
Last year, United Therapeutics Corp. announced it would invest about $100 million in a specialized research farm in the business park. The facility, which will be used to harvest genetically modified pig organs for human transplants, is expected to be operational by 2027.