Two young stand-ups with Duluth roots took one step closer to becoming professional comedians this week by winning Twin Cities contests.
Amateur Minnesota comics take big leap forward by winning stand-up contests
Acme Comedy Co. and Gambit Brewing Co. showcase impressive new talent.
Aidan Thibault, 19, was named the Funniest Person in the Twin Cities Wednesday night, besting four other finalists at Acme Comedy Company’s long-running competition. He received a $1,000 cash prize and a good shot at becoming a regular contributor to one of the country’s most prestigious clubs.
“This has been a goal for sure,” said Thibault, who moved to Minneapolis last year after growing up in northern Minnesota. “I just want to keep getting better.”
The judges, who included national headliners Kelsey Cook, Greg Coleman and Nate Abshire, gave him high marks for a routine that didn’t shy away from sensitive subjects like school shootings.
On Tuesday, Sam Bondhus, a 25-year-old paraprofessional at a Duluth elementary school, took the title of the Funniest Person in St. Paul, a contest that was being held for the first time. The winner was selected by an audience of more than 100 people at Gambit Brewing Co.
Bondhus, who won over the crowd with a highly animated routine that included vigorous dancing, hopes to move to the Twin Cities in the near future to further his comedy career. Bondhus’ victory didn’t lead to any money, but he earned the opportunity to share a bill with more seasoned stand-ups for an 8 p.m. show Friday at Gambit.
