Free Bikes 4 Kidz, a national cycling nonprofit that Minneapolis resident Terry Esau started in 2008, will have its annual bike collection day on Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., dozens of Allina hospitals and clinics around the state will serve as drop-in centers for Minnesotans who want to clear their garages of gently used bikes. Volunteers will then refurbish and redistribute them to local community organizations that serve kids. Seventeen other cities around the county will be doing the same.

A full list of collection sites can be found at fb4kmn.org/pedaling-news/2022-bike-collection.

"I started it as a hobby because I just saw all my friends had little kids' bikes sitting in their garages," said Esau. "So we started collecting ... We've given away about 130,000 bikes now and we have a goal in the next five years to be in 100 cities and give away a million bikes."

Free Bikes 4 Kidz holds the Guinness World Record for the largest donation of bicycles to charity in 24 hours. This year, it partnered with Trek bikes to give away approximately 300 bicycles to Ukraine to help healthcare workers deliver supplies to areas that have been hard to reach.