Q&A with first female president at Alliiance, an architectural leader in airport design

What’s changed the most in the almost three decades you’ve been in the industry?

A lot has changed, but it depends on your perspective. I think the most relevant maybe is just how COVID has really brought the issue of work/life balance front and center for the architectural industry. I think for a long time, teams and cultures were willing to put in extra time and extra blood, sweat and tears. A lot of that is because architecture is considered a bit of a calling by some. When I first started, you would have considered working for free if you got to work with a certain architect. Now, there’s just a lot more respect for balance in general and a lot more focus on how to bring out the best in a team in a healthy way.

Have you had any staffing issues?

Right after the pandemic, we were hiring, and the labor shortage, at least architecturally, was pretty intense. So we ended up deciding to spread out our search and hire remote employees.

Many companies are calling their workers back to the office, at least part time. What are you doing?

We only have one local office in Minneapolis, near Loring Park. We also have an office at the airport at Terminal 1. We hired remotely and because of that, I’d say it really has changed the way we work. We can’t and don’t want to go back to all-in-the-office because of the benefit of having access to all that great expertise beyond the Twin Cities. The collaboration has to be very purposeful when your team is remote, so we’re learning from that quite a bit.

Has AI changed the way you work?

I think the industry is starting to embrace technology at different levels, like AI. I think the industry is really investigating how to mix the positive aspects of AI, which are about saving time, with the expertise to really create a great product. The industry as a whole is looking at that. In theory, it could help with work/life balance if there are indeed benefits from a time perspective that could be gained.

Any big initiatives as CEO?

In terms of design, I think we are really integrating sustainability. I think it’s really paramount, and it takes a concerted effort. I think that our design leaders are doing an excellent job of just mentoring and bringing more voices into the design conversations. That’s one of our goals.