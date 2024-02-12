If you were too busy jamming to "Yeah," or pointing out Taylor, Ice Spice and Lana in the stands, or maybe watching the actual game during the Super Bowl on Sunday, you may have missed some of Minnesota's appearances on the national (or at least local) stage. Here are a few moments.

Minnesota sweetheart Daniel Durant kicked off the show

Durant was one of three deaf performers to usher in the contest between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. He performed 'The Star Spangled Banner' with Reba McEntire. But some fans felt the actor was snubbed.

This Minnesota company helped make halftime happen

Usher glided across the stage in sparkles and roller skates made by Minnesota's Riddel during his halftime performance. The skates, called Flipper's World Quadz, were designed by Usher himself — and are now available for any wanna-be star.

WCCO spotted in game pre-show

Oh and apparently the WCCO newsroom camera feed made a surprise appearance during the pre-game show for local viewers. Social media users found it pretty funny to suddenly see a live feed of an office worker broadcast for a few moments.



