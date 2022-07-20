The American League All-Stars sported an unusual look in Tuesday's game: Dark charcoal-gray uniforms, in stark contrast to the bright whites worn by the NL All-Stars.

"I like them," Luis Arraez said. "I like that the 'Minnesota' is in gold, so it looks special." He also appreciated the subtle touch of the star next to the TC logo on his matching gray cap, recognizing his achievement.

Not everyone is a fan of apparel company Nike's annual uniform remakes, though. Many fans prefer the traditional look of each player wearing his team's regular-season uniform.

But commissioner Rob Manfred defended the uniform choices before Tuesday's game, telling reporters that "I never thought that a baseball team wearing different jerseys in a game was a particularly appealing look."

Besides, he said, the point is to use uniforms and other changes to attract more casual fans. "It's important to expand into things like that, in order to give the game a little different look," Manfred said. "I understand people can have differing views on that. It is part of a larger program designed to look at the game in a nontraditional way."

Arraez and Buxton spiced up their look with unusual shoes, Arraez wearing cleats with the Venezuelan flag on them, and Buxton wearing lime-green baseball shoes.

Get ready for another notable change next year, too, Manfred reminded. MLB will begin allowing teams to add small logos of an advertiser beginning next year.

"It's a revenue source that's significant enough that it's really impossible for the sport to ignore," Manfred said. "And that's the truth."

Etc.

Had Tuesday's game been tied after nine innings, the winner would have been decided with a brief home run derby, three batters per team, three pitchers per batter. Both managers had to name their contestants before the game, and each chose non-starters, players who would be less likely to be sitting for a couple of hours before pitching up a bat again.

AL manager Dusty Baker of the Astros chose his own outfielder, Kyle Tucker, along with a pair of Mariners, outfielder Julio Rodriguez and first baseman Ty France. NL manager Brian Snitker also chose an outfielder from his own team, Ronald Acuña Jr., along with Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber and Mets first baseman Pete Alonzo.