'The Baby-Sitters Club'

Ann M. Martin's novels were previously made into a feature film and a short-lived series, but that doesn't keep this latest adaptation from feeling like a groovy slumber party. Middle school girls facing life-changing moments — first kiss, first period, first fight — are the primary audience, but boys are also welcome, as long as they drop their snips and snails at the clubhouse door. In an inspired bit of casting, former teen star Alicia Silverstone plays the not-so-clueless mother of the sitters' headstrong leader. Netflix

Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic

A Texas tradition that has generated as much mythology and smoke over the years as the battle of the Alamo, it's being served this year with much-welcomed air-conditioning and virtual performances by Lyle Lovett, Sheryl Crow, Margo Price, Steve Earle, Ziggy Marley, Kinky Friedman, Shakey Graves, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and many more, plus of course the host himself. Tickets ($35) are required, but it all benefits Texas food banks and musicians' charities. 3:30 p.m. Sat., WilliePicnic.com.

'Bigger Love'

In times of isolation, we need love, warmth and humanity. Here comes sexiest man alive John Legend with "Bigger Love." The sound on his seventh studio album is bigger and more expansive than before, embracing a diversity of styles including dancehall, neo soul and pop-rock. "Ooh Laa" updates doo wop. "Slow Cooker" seductively simmers. Piano power ballad "Never Break" celebrates strength and solidarity in a relationship but also has broader societal implications. On these 16 selections, Legend's words aren't deep, but he sings with unfettered joy on this big cuddly embrace of an album. Spotify

Lily Tomlin and Steve Martin in “All of Me.” Universal

'Taste the Nation'

Sure, the food looks delicious. There are burritos and bratwurst, masala dosas and chicken with coriander. But Padma Lakshmi's new series isn't content to capture the steam rising off a perfectly plated dish. Instead, Lakshmi investigates the history, the people and the politics that made the dish possible. Starting in the Texas border city of El Paso, she highlights the stories of immigrants, indigenous people and descendants of enslaved people. In the most personal episode, she shares a kitchen with her mother, reminding us that she, too, came to this country as a child. Hulu

'Tip Your Waitstaff'

Those who caught Mike Birbiglia's one-man show "The New One" at the Ordway or on Netflix know he's one of our wittiest storytellers. Turns out he's also a heck of a host. In this new series, which raises money for unemployed staffers at comedy clubs, the veteran stand-up checks in with famous friends like Patton Oswalt and Maria Bamford to exchange new jokes and share road stories. It's like getting to crash the green room. Follow Birbiglia on Instagram (@birbigs) to find out when his next show is dropping. In the meantime, his website offers some choice samplers. tipyourwaitstaff.com

'Custer Died for Your Sins'

It's Independence Day weekend — a good time to learn about your country. Published in 1969, this collection of essays by Native scholar Vine Deloria Jr. became one of the most important texts during the early years of the Red Power movement. He writes about the disastrous federal policy of assimilation — also the subject of Louise Erdrich's latest novel, "The Night Watchman" — Native religion, the exploitation of Native customs and artifacts by anthropologists, among other topics. Sadly, it is as eye-opening today for many as it was 50 years ago.

'Waiting for Guffman'

A candidate for funniest movie of the last three decades, Christopher Guest's improv-based comedy is popping up on Hulu, along with other Guest titles such as "A Mighty Wind," just in time to pay tribute to the late Fred Willard. He's at his best in "Guffman" as a delusional community theater actor whose reach far exceeds his grasp. The inimitable Catherine O'Hara plays his equally untalented wife. Be sure to get your hands on sidesplitting, inexplicably deleted scenes that include a town pageant production number, "This Bulging River." Hulu, YouTube, Amazon

'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga'

If you prefer your Will Ferrell served sunny side up, you'll want to order up this gentle roasting of the long-running international competition that turned Celine Dion and Abba into stars. The former "SNL" goofball and Rachel McAdams play Icelandic contestants who rely more on optimism than stage presence. "Downton Abbey" heartthrob Dan Stevens steals the show as the Russian front-runner who seems to get his inspiration from "Dangerous Liaisons" schemer Valmont. Netflix

'The Dick Van Dyke Show'

Some of the best moments of this timeless series barely involved the title star. In the Emmy-winning episode "Coast to Coast Big Mouth," Laura Petrie accidentally reveals to a TV audience that her husband's boss, Alan Brady (series creator Carl Reiner), sports a toupee, early proof that Mary Tyler Moore was more than your standard sitcom wife. As Brady, Reiner — who passed away earlier this week — was ranting at the world while Larry David was still in high school. The 1965 episode is being shown along with another of Reiner's personal favorites, "October Eve." Both have been colorized. 7 p.m. Friday, WCCO, Ch. 4

'All of Me'

Reiner will be remembered best for his work with Van Dyke and Mel Brooks, but he pushed himself the furthest when he teamed up with Steve Martin. This 1984 comedy, in which the wild-and-not-so-crazy guy shares a body with Lily Tomlin, is more sophisticated than "The Jerk," but that doesn't make it any less fun. While Reiner was a great comic in his own right, he was even better at showcasing others. Martin was just one of many who benefited from his fandom. HBO Max