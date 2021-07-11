The Twins scored all of their runs in Saturday's 9-4 victory over Detroit in three late innings that featured home runs from Alex Kirilloff and Jorge Polanco and timely hitting from Luis Arraez.

But it was reliever Alexander Colome's scoreless eighth inning that might have meant almost as much.

Colome gave up a leadoff double to Jonathan Schoop after the Twins had just scored five times in the sixth and seventh innings to take a one-run lead.

Schoop advanced to third with one out, but Colome left him there by striking out Eric Haase looking and Jeimer Candelario swinging.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had Taylor Rogers warming in the bullpen, but never called upon the lefthander.

"Colome did a fantastic job," Baldelli said of the veteran righthander, who lost his closer's role after a rough start to the season that included three losses and three blown saves in his first eight appearances.

Colome

"He bore down, got some swings and misses, faced some good hitters and frankly got them out right in the middle of this game when we really needed it. It was the defining moment of the game. It gave us an opportunity to go out and tack some runs on. It was a big day and a big inning from him."

Many hats

Colome replaced reliever Danny Coulombe, who pitched 1⅓ innings and got his first major league victory since 2018. That came after home plate umpire and crew chief Greg Gibson had the lefthander change hats because Coulombe's was smudged.

Umpiring crews are on the lookout for any sticky stuff on a pitcher's hat or uniform. Baldelli said Gibson knew it was probably some rosin or dirt, but said it was easier for everyone just to change hats.

"That's the way we're all going to have to handle this and be understanding going forward," Baldelli said.

They do

Baldelli's All-Star break will include a Tuesday wedding, when he and longtime girlfriend Allie Genoa will tie the knot.

"We're going to meet with the judge, a little ceremony is planned, it'll be a great time," Baldelli said Saturday. "We've been together a long time so I probably should have been on this and gotten it done a little while ago. But it'll be great. It'll be fun. We'll just have a nice, quiet day."

He said a bigger celebration will be held back home some day.

Baldelli's dog Bowie will be a part of Tuesday's wedding. "I should have mentioned that," Baldelli said. "He will present and taking part, not off to the side, for sure."

It's a plan

Baldelli said catcher Mitch Garver remains aimed at a rehab assignment at Class AAA St. Paul this week. Garver underwent groin surgery early June.

"This is all part of his progression back," Baldelli said. "Mitch is meeting some thresholds here … getting back into game shape and doing things at game speed will be an important part of this."

Exceptional

Catcher Ben Rortvedt started his 20th game in Friday's 4-2 victory and threw out his fifth attempted steal this season. That's most by a Twins rookie since Garver had nine in 2018.

"Exceptional arm strength is what he has, to start with," Baldelli said. "Not many people in the game have as much arm strength as him. He has worked on his game calling, his receiving. But it'd be wrong to start this discussion about him defensively with anything but that. It's fun to watch."