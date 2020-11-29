A police officer in Albert Lea, Minn., was shot and wounded overnight after responding to a noise complaint, police said.

SWAT teams and area law enforcement were at the scene, which remained active at 9 a.m. Sunday.

J.D. Carlson, the city's director of public safety, said the suspect was still inside an apartment complex in the 800 block of S. 4th Avenue and police are asking people to avoid the area and shelter in place.

Multiple police responded at 2:18 a.m. Sunday to the apartment. Carlson said it was a "typical noise complaint" of either gunshots or fireworks, which he said typically turns out to be fireworks.

The officer was shot at multiple times and hit once in the chest, but was able to drive to an emergency room, police said. "Essentially in my opinion it was an ambush situation," Carlson said, adding that the officer was treated and released. The identity of the officer was not released.

A statement from Albert Lea police said two other people were also injured, but it was not clear how or by whom. Carlson said one person was shot in the arm and another one in the leg. Both were taken to Mayo Clinic in Albert Lea, and later one was taken to Rochester.

