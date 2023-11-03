Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at the bigger picture for the Wild after their latest defeat, a 5-3 setback against New Jersey on Thursday. The sobering news is that it's not just one thing dooming the Wild so far this season. Actually, it's almost everything. Is the 10-game sample enough to conclude that the rest of the season will be a struggle?

10:00: Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand and offers some calming perspectives on just how much perception can change from game to game with any team. Fans were full of doom and gloom — as well as ire for coach Chris Finch — after a Monday loss to Atlanta. But a convincing win over Denver for the NBA's best defensive team seems to suggest there is a strong path forward.

32:00: Vikings QB Josh Dobbs is smart. He explains how that translates to a football field.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports