Minnesota's first Black Supreme Court justice and NFL Hall of Famer is finally verified on Twitter.

The Vikings legend was denied verification because evidence provided didn't meet the social media company's "criteria for notability," according to a response Alan Page, 76, tweeted in August. On Thursday, the Hall of Fame defensive end appeared to be verified with a blue tick when he tweeted "#Boosted."

Page is a retired state Supreme Court justice who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018 from President Donald Trump in a White House ceremony. He has a Minneapolis public school named after him.

After playing defense for the Vikings in the 1960s and '70s, Page served on Minnesota's highest court from 1993 to 2015. In addition, he and his wife, Diane, founded the Page Education Foundation, which for 30 years has provided scholarships to 7,000 or so Minnesota students of color.

In August, Page told the Star Tribune that Twitter's snubbing was "fairly hilarious to me on one level. There is nothing like being kept humble."

Staff reporter Paul Walsh contributed to this report.

