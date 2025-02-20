Alan Page’s new children’s book centers around family baking traditions

Lately, I’ve been reading books that my grandchildren are reading. The last was “The Odyssey,” which my oldest grandson was reading, so I got to revisit that book. Right now, one of my granddaughters is reading “Girl in the Blue Coat,” and I’m in the middle of reading that with her. To be able to chat with them about what they read, what they think about what they’ve read, get a sense of how it has impacted them and what they think about a book, it’s pretty special.