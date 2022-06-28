Al Franken's comedy tour has mostly consisted of performances in theaters. But he's making an exception for the Twin Cities.

The former senator has announced that he'll be doing stand-up at Minneapolis' Acme Comedy Co., a venue that seats about 300 people. Fans can catch him there Aug. 17-20 for $27.75.

Franken, one of the first writers for "Saturday Night Live," returned to his comedy roots last summer, popping up in New York clubs before launching a nationwide tour that included a stop at Minneapolis' Pantages Theatre. He also hosts a weekly podcast that features interviews with journalists, politicians and comedians.

"A lot of people think, 'Oh, he's had all these different kinds of jobs,' " he told the Star Tribune last September. "And to me, in a way, it's just been one job, which is communicating what I want to communicate. And comedy is one way to do it. ... Obviously, the emphasis is different when you're a senator than when you're on a TV show."

He resigned from the U.S. Senate in 2017 after multiple women alleged he had inappropriately touched or kissed them.

To purchase tickets, visit acmecomedy.seatengine.com