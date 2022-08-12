It's shaping up to be a busy week for Al Franken.

The former Minnesota senator has announced that he'll be the guest host Tuesday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." For the past few years, Kimmel has been taking summers off, giving a variety of celebrities a chance to fill in. David Alan Grier and Rob McElhenney had their opportunities this week.

Producers have selected an impressive guest list for Franken's turn. He's scheduled to chat with Bob Odenkirk, just one night after AMC airs the series finale of his critically acclaimed series, "Better Call Saul." The "Kimmel" episode also will feature Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., and a musical number from Los Lobos.

"Exactly who I would have picked!" Franken tweeted Friday, after revealing the lineup.

The former "Saturday Night Live" contributor won't have much time to celebrate in Los Angeles, where the show is taped. He's performing six shows at Acme Comedy Co. in Minneapolis Wednesday through Saturday.