A woman was found dead following a house fire Monday night in Aitkin County.

The woman was identified as Jacquelyn Willprecht, 74, of Aitkin, according to the news release from the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office did not specify where the home was other than in Nordland Township.

The 911 caller said the fire was on the north side of the home and was not sure if anybody was inside. The caller said he did not see any fresh tracks in the snow outside, and that he hollered inside with no response.

As crews from the Sheriff's Office, Aitkin Fire Department and North Ambulance arrived, the home was fully engulfed in fire. A neighboring home was evacuated as a precaution. Once the fire was extinguished, responders began sifting through debris and found the woman's remains.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshall's Office. The case is not believed to be criminal, the Sheriff's Office said. Additional information such as the suspected cause has not been released.