The rental-car scenario is slightly less doom and gloom now than it was in 2021 — but also far from the pre-pandemic norm. Mike Taylor of J.D. Power said the typical pattern of trip planning is looking at airfare, then hotels, then rental cars. That needs to be flipped now. "If they know they want a rental car, look at that first," he said. "Can I find one that makes the budget affordable, then airfare, then hotel?" While prices might have dropped at the last minute before the car shortage, that's not the norm anymore, said Jonathan Weinberg of AutoSlash. "Consumers really need to think as far ahead as possible where they want to go," he said. "Last-minute, sporadic trips, don't count on there being a rental car at an affordable price — or sometimes at all."

Washington Post

Going international

America's legacy airlines decided 2022 was their comeback year for flying internationally. So far, they are sticking to it. United Airlines is leading the pack with what it says is its largest transatlantic expansion ever, adding five new destinations, including Bergen, Norway; the Azores Islands; Amman, Jordan; Palma de Mallorca, Spain; and Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands. By summer, it plans to add new flights to Berlin, Dublin, Milan, Munich and Rome. Delta Air Lines plans to operate nearly twice the number of transatlantic flights this summer compared with last year. New routes from Boston will reach Athens, Greece, and Tel Aviv, Israel. Collectively, U.S. airlines will operate more than 70 routes to Europe not offered in 2019, according to Air Service One.

New York Times

Allegiant cuts St. Cloud

Snowbirds traveling home for a Minnesota summer are out of luck if they planned to fly Allegiant Air to St. Cloud Regional Airport. The airline is discontinuing service for the season while it reallocates planes from the Phoenix-Mesa airport. Allegiant began providing service to Phoenix-Mesa in 2012 and Punta Gorda, Fla., near Fort Myers, in 2017. Allegiant will discontinue service to Phoenix-Mesa on May 5, with the twice-weekly flights slated to continue Oct. 5. Florida flights end April 3; the winter season isn't listed on Allegiant's website. The airport has long struggled to secure lasting commercial service due in part to its proximity to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Jenny Berg

Vail lifts passes

Following outcries over Vail Resorts' reduced pass prices contributing to longer lift lines and added stress on workers, the industry leader has announced increases of about 7% for next season. The company has launched the popular Epic Local Pass at $626, with unlimited access to Breckenridge and Keystone and 10 days total at Vail and Beaver Creek. Last March, that price debuted at $583, as part of a 20% discount for Vail Resorts' passes to 37 North American destinations, including Minnesota's Afton Alps. Providing greater access to more Vail-owned resorts in Colorado and beyond, the top-of-the-line Epic Pass for 2022-23 is marked at $841. Returning are Epic Day passes, providing discounted rates to some resorts from one to seven days. For all resorts, single days next season start at $93.

Colorado Springs Gazette








