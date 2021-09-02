Air travel picked up nicely this summer at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and is predicted to be busy over the Labor Day weekend, despite unease as the highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19 spreads across the state and beyond.

"We are seeing the results of stronger summer travel, with certain days in July exceeding 2019 levels," said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which operates MSP.

But Ryks said the impact of COVID variants on fall travel "remains uncertain."

Though Labor Day typically isn't a huge holiday for air travel, this year the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising unvaccinated travelers to stay home — a move intended to stem the virus' spread.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has also extended the mask mandate for airports and airplanes through Jan. 18.

MAC spokesman Jeff Lea said Friday will be the busiest day of the weekend with some 31,000 bookings — compared with 15,800 on the Friday before last year's Labor Day — followed by Thursday (29,000 vs. 14,800 last year) and Monday (25,700, with 14,600 booked last year).

The scene at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Terminal One earlier this summer.

"It's not our biggest holiday, but there is a nice uptick," Lea said.

Monthly passenger volume at MSP this summer peaked at more than 2.8 million travelers in July, making it the airport's busiest month since February 2020, according to the most recent data available.

This summer, passenger boardings at MSP increased to 75% of pre-pandemic levels in the month of July, with an average of 420 daily scheduled departures, the MAC said. By comparison, passenger boardings in July 2020 were at 25% of pre-pandemic levels, with 249 average daily scheduled departures.

From January to July 2021, total passenger numbers amounted to 57% of 2019 totals. Passenger numbers have trended positively every month this year, the MAC said.

And they should grow even more with expanded air service this fall. Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air is slated to begin service at MSP on Oct. 1, with nonstop flights to Destin, Palm Beach and Punta Gorda, Fla.; Asheville, N.C.; Phoenix and Los Angeles.

Sun Country Airlines also is expected to add service to Asheville and Palm Beach in October.

KLM resumed nonstop service from MSP to Amsterdam on Tuesday, the 10th international route to return since the pandemic began. Air Canada's nonstop service to Toronto returns this month, and Delta Air Lines' nonstop route between MSP and Winnipeg resumes this month.

For those driving to their Labor Day destinations, there may be some price volatility at the gas pump due to Hurricane Ida, according to the national AAA office. The average price for a gallon of gas in Minnesota is $3.03.

AAA said the national average for gas prices, $3.14, was the lowest price since July, though it increased a penny on Monday following Hurricane Ida.

The storm has likely taken offline 13% of U.S. refining capacity, according to AAA. Of the nine oil refineries Ida's path, at least four were believed to have shut down operations ahead of the storm.

"Until the power is restored, it's too early to know the full impact of any damage Ida caused on the oil and gas industry, but motorists regionally can expect price fluctuations leading into Labor Day weekend," said AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee, in a news release.

Janet Moore • 612-673-7752

@ByJanetMoore