Sand and gravel mining company Aggregate Industries has withdrawn a request for the city of Cottage Grove to annex some of its land near the east metro suburb.

The company, which recently has sought to expand, wanted Cottage Grove to annex 120 acres of its property, saying the city is more capable of providing needed services. The annexation request was filed with the city on March 16.

Aggregate Industries, a subsidiary of Holcim US, did not explain why it was withdrawing the request in a letter to the city administrator Tuesday, aside from saying the company had "made the decision to further evaluate our options."

"After careful consideration, Aggregate Industries has decided to withdraw its Petition for Annexation," General Manager Tom Schmit wrote in the letter.

The company's Larson Quarry in Grey Cloud Island Township has been in operation since the 1950s, providing sand and gravel for the construction of roads, bridges, commercial buildings and homes, Holcim spokeswoman Jacqueline Clark said in March.

A Holcim spokesperson declined to comment further on the retracted request.

Cottage Grove city officials did not respond to email requests for comment Friday about the company's decision to withdraw.